Fingal Bay surf club members prepared to save lives

On Saturday, December 3, Fingal Beach Surf Lifesaving Club hosted over 120 candidates from across the Hunter Branch of Surf Lifesaving.
The day allowed them to contend their final Wet (water skills) assessment in order to receive their Surf Rescue Certificate or bronze medallion awards.
To bolster the strength, and provide much needed assistance for the upcoming holiday season, Fingal Beach SLSC had a group of 15 SRC and nine bronze medallion candidates achieving their respective awards.
Amongst the SRC Candidates were two members, Joshua Samimi and Luke Brennan who began their SLS journey in the Fingal Beach Nippers Starfish program.
The boys teamed up with other SRC Candidates, Iwan Edwards and Hamish Clark for their training and assessment. When water-based training was required, water safety and support was provided by members of the Fingal Beach training team Mike Bass, Jack Lynch, Jason Stewart and Mark Lyons.
It was a remarkable achievement, not only for the Fingal SLSC, but for lifesaving in general, as Josh and Luke are amongst the first Starfish surf lifesavers in NSW to achieve their SRC.
Proving there is no rest Josh, Luke and Iwan, fronted up the next day in their patrol uniforms and busied themselves assisting, not only the Sunday morning patrol but keeping a watchful eye on the Nippers and assisted the current Starfish members, whilst they completed their activities.
Josh's mum Jackie Samimi said she was proud to see how far her son had come.
"When he first started Starfish he was afraid of waves and used to stand frozen in the water with his hands covering his ears. So today when Rick and I see him out there doing an ocean swim and rescues we never underestimate just how far he has come."
The current Starfish program continues on the beach every Sunday morning under the guidance of Marguerite White with Josh, Luke and Iwan now able to assist, as well as join in the activities.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.