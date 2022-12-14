Port Stephens Examiner
Fingal Bay surf club members prepared to save lives

December 14 2022 - 1:00pm
Steve Westcott with Joshua Samimi, Iwan Edwards and Luke Brennan after their final assessment proudly wearing their well-earned uniforms.

On Saturday, December 3, Fingal Beach Surf Lifesaving Club hosted over 120 candidates from across the Hunter Branch of Surf Lifesaving.

