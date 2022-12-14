There's no hiding the Nelson Bay Golf Club has plenty to offer with a Five Star Corporate Citizen in the Port Stephens District.
In recognition of its successes, recently the Nelson Bay Golf Club won an award for Best Junior Golf Program across the state at the Jack Newton Junior Golf Awards.
On hand to accept this prestigious award was Warren Moses and Chris Mawson.
In recent years the Junior Development Program has been an outstanding success with the Nelson Bay Golf Club winning the last three Junior Pennant Trophies.
Last year club professional Moses won the NSW PGA Game Developments Professional of the Year.
The Moses Golf teams work with juniors continues its impressive standing amongst their peers.
Mawson thanked so many people who contributed to the rise of junior golf in Nelson Bay:
Trevor Harrison and the Board of Nelson Bay Golf Club, Chris Mawson, The Dirty Dozen touring golf group, the great crew of lady golfers who donated their time, Mary Reish, Di Johnson, Robyn Kennett, Bernice Ticehurst and Lesley Filmer.
After the function Jackie Newton congratulated Warren, Chris and supporters on their wonderful achievement and wish to be remembered to the Dirty Dozen Golf Group.
Jackie's husband Jack was the patron of the group and attended their annual Hawks Nest golf trip for over 10 years and loved the yearly catch up with golfers keen to promote junior golf.
Nelson Bay Golf Club thanked its staff from administration, catering to greens staff, bar staff and the highly regarded Proshop Moses Golf for everything they do.
