A Raymond Terrace sporting club is calling on members of the community to join its ranks or risk losing it.
At least six people are needed immediately to join Raymond Terrace Soccer Club's committee to ensure it can enter the 2023 season while even more volunteers are needed to assist club operations.
"If those committee positions aren't filled we are in jeopardy of folding," new club president Holly Jamdar said.
"We really need the community's help. Many hands make light work."
Jamadar has been a member and player of the Raymond Terrace club for 14 years. She served two years on the committee as secretary before putting her hand up for the top job for 2023.
Stephanie Munro and Josie Jamadar will return as vice president and registrar while Lauren Murray and Tess Herscheid are back for 2023 as general committee members.
Anyone over the age of 18, has less pressures on their time during the week and can spare a few hours on weekends to helping the soccer club are being asked to consider joining the committee or volunteering.
Whether it's helping in the canteen on weekends, preparing the fields on game days, organising skill development opportunities, gala days or working behind the scenes writing grant applications, seeking sponsorship opportunities or handling the club's social media - Jamadar said there are plenty of roles that need filling and that there would be something to suit anyone willing to lend a hand.
"There's really so much a person can get out of volunteering," Jamadar said.
"You see a direct benefit and correlation of your efforts in supporting the community. There's a community service aspect, camaraderie and connection.
"It strengthens your relationships not only with members of the club but other community groups as well. You make some great friendships and support systems.
"And there's also development opportunities for committee members. There were quite a few grants last year for elevated professional coaching or volunteering services, which can benefit people outside of a club setting."
The need for support staff comes on the back of a prediction that membership will increase next season due to the popularity of the FIFA World Cup.
The club had 350 registered players, from under-6 to all age men and women, last season and expects even more in 2023 due to the renewed interest in the sport stemming from the prestigious football event that is held every four years.
"Inquiries about playing next season have already been coming in. We don't normally receive these until registration is underway. It seems people are really interested in getting registered and playing," Jamadar said.
The club will host an information evening at Raymond Terrace Bowling Club on Thursday, December 15 from 6pm.
Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a committee member or volunteer is invited to attend. A secretary, treasurer and four general members are needed.
Registrations for the 2023 season will open on January 1. The new season will begin in April.
Raymond Terrace players will wear brand new uniforms in 2023. On them will be an Indigenous design created by Janali Haynes, daughter of the former club president Renee Haynes.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
