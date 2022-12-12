Your messages of support: Examiner's strong community focus

Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
My name is Mikah Holmes and I am writing to you to show my support for your publication.
Your publication is one of the last if not only publications in the larger Hunter area that still has a strong community focus.
It is my only port of call to find out about current events, issues impacting the larger community and to be notified of upcoming community events.
There is nothing like the services that you provide in the area and I am concerned for what will happen without the stalwart of the Port Stephens Examiner.
Ellie-Marie Watts, Anna Wolf and the team do a fantastic job keeping the community up-to-date and there will be an immeasurable gap if the publication were to close.
Please feel free to pass on my letter and contact details if it should assist in supporting your ongoing work.
Mikah H
If you're a business, take out an advertisement. Every dollar counts and every advertisement is a show of faith in the power of this publication.
If you're a reader, subscribe online at www.portstephensexaminer.com.au and benefit from all of the latest news from across Port Stephens and the Hunter.
Tell our politicians why you value this masthead, and why you believe that Port Stephens needs a voice. Send your emails of support to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we will pass them along.
Also read
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.