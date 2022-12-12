Your messages of support: The Examiner a 'vital link that informs community'

Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
The Examiner is a vital community link in Port Stephens, informing the community and linking people with each other and the activities, events and needs of the community.
A local paper is the glue that makes a community cohesive, that informs, shares and integrates.
I have lived in Port Stephens for nearly 20 years and I read the local paper avidly each week. Without it I would be isolated from what is going on in the area.
With the Examiner I am informed of what is going to happen and what has happened. I learn about community groups and activities, and I find out via the advertisements about local firms and services.
Please don't close down the Port Stephens Examiner.
We were very sorry to read that the Examiner is facing imminent closure. It is a wonderful local paper deserving of support by all of the Port community.
Surely our politicians - local, State and Federal - can assist to keep the paper going?
It's an important tool to get their message across (and vital during election campaigns), especially in an area where the demographic is on the older side!
Unfortunately we don't live in the digital age as much as we should and to pick up a newspaper of any kind, or a book, is part of our DNA!
We're happy to subscribe to the Examiner if it means the paper will still be published weekly in hard copy.
With best wishes
A local newspaper is extremely important for the local community.
Information relevant to the lives of the citizens is often contained in the local newspaper.
The advertising of local events, articles about noteworthy citizens and the advertising of local features are important Aspects of a local newspaper.
A newspaper is a very important symbol of a democratic society and I would urge your support in maintaining the continued publication of the Examiner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.