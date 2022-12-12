Your messages of support: The Examiner offers 'sense of belonging and identity to community'

Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
My young sons like to collect the newspaper each week from the driveway, we like doing the big quizzes together and if I get a moment to myself, I enjoy the indulgence of reading all the local goings-on.
I prefer this regular 'old school' mode of obtaining information over staring at a digital subscription on a screen and I suspect much of the Port Stephens community share this view.
I grew up in a small town in country NSW where the local gazette of my childhood eventually disappeared due to similar production issues to those facing the Port Stephens Examiner.
Recently there has been a small revival however it is limited to a couple of pages tucked within a bigger nearby town's paper.
The voice of their community is reduced to an addendum, an appendix, they have no platform of their own to express and inform. Without the newspaper, other businesses and services follow, steadily withdrawing and reducing overall amenity.
To prevent the Examiner succumbing to the same fate, I appeal to our political representatives to please protect the Port Stephens Examiner, the jobs it provides and the and the sense of belonging and identity it gives to Port Stephens residents.
Kind regards,
