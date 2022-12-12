Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Fast jet flypast over Williamtown RAAF Base

Updated December 13 2022 - 1:09pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A F/A-18F Super Hornet.

Super Hornets and a Growler will soar through Port Stephens skies on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.