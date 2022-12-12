Fast jet flypast over Williamtown RAAF Base

Super Hornets and a Growler will soar through Port Stephens skies on Thursday morning.
Up to two Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornets from No. 1 Squadron and one EA-18G Growler from No. 6 Squadron will take part in a low-level flypast over RAAF Base Williamtown about 8.05am on December 15.
"This flyover supports the Commander Air Combat Group change of command parade," Defence stated.
"Aircraft will land at RAAF Base Williamtown following the flypast and depart later in the day for an event at RAAF Base East Sale.
"All low-level flying activities are conducted within strict safety and operational guidelines.
"Flying is subject to change, including short notice cancellation, due to variables such as air traffic control requirements, weather, and operational availability."
