A move to further increase the advertisement of development applications (DAs) in the Examiner was set to go before Port Stephens Council on Tuesday night as part of the deputy mayor's push to 'improve transparency'.
Councillor and deputy mayor Giacomo Arnott said, prior to the meeting on Tuesday night, that he would be lodging an amendment calling on the council to find further funds in the existing budget to bump up its proposal to advertise development applications before the council.
The council stopped publishing its weekly full page ad of DAs in the Examiner in 2020 following a change in legislation which no longer required councils to publish all public notices in print.
"The council report currently proposes a weekly quarter page ad to outline some DAs submitted that week," he said.
"I'll be putting forward that we do a half page with all the DAs listed every week.
"I think if the council is selective about what goes in the quarter page ad it will inevitably leave people questioning why some DAs are advertised and others aren't."
The council's current proposal is to trial advertising DAs weekly in the Examiner in a quarter page ad space for six months.
Cr Arnott's amendment is calling on the council to increase the size of the ad space to a half page.
The west ward councillor said while improving transparency and accountability of the council was his main goal in lodging the amendment.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer could not be drawn on how he would vote on Tuesday night but said he was supportive of advertising council information that would benefit the whole community, not a small portion of it.
"We have services where we can provide direct information about DAs by email, through our website or via mail," he said.
"I'm not against advertising more but any information that council advertises needs to be relevant and needs to be what the community wants to see.
"I'd rather push out the the great events that are happening or the projects that are happening, those sorts of things.
"If we're going to spend more money, it doesn't need to be information that is already provided in multiple different ways."
East ward councillor Leah Anderson went to the December 2021 local government election campaigning for improved council transparency, which included reinstating the weekly advertisement of DAs.
Following her election to the council, she raised the matter in February.
From that, a development application awareness campaign has been created by the council.
According to the report, the council has received "ongoing community feedback regarding the cancellation of newspaper advertising for DAs".
"It has been identified that there is a perception within the community that removing the newspaper advertising was an attempt to hide/withhold information," the report states.
Council staff recommended councillors endorse a communication plan around the DA awareness campaign and begin a trial period.
It further recommended that councillors approve the creation of a criteria for advertising DAs lodged with the council weekly in the Examiner and "locate the operational budget allocation to support this".
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
