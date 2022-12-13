Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
I am a regular reader of the Port Stephens Examiner (front to back).
Local newspapers are part of our culture and societal construct, and we should fight to keep them going. That includes having government support (including monetary support) to ensure the newspaper remains economically solvent.
Please include my view when you seek government support for the Examiner.
I have just read your letter in the current Examiner.
I believe very strongly this community, as all regional communities, should be able to have a local content newspaper in print.
Unfortunately I am not able to give any monitory support. However, felt that I should show my support by sending this email as you suggested in your letter.
This community in particular is a high retirement/aging area, which means there would be a high population of people that are not so tech savvy; therefore they would look forward to the delivery each week of the Examiner. This paper allows them to keep up to date with what is happening in the area from news items (good & bad) schools, clubs, cinema,
What's happening in the Bay area and Raymond Terrace. Oh and don't forget the puzzle to keep our minds active.
Thank you for a wonderful publication.
I hope this one little email may help save this paper. I love it, and look forward to reading it every week.
We are very concerned to read that the Examiner will possibly be discontinued.
Without a local hard copy paper the community will slowly become disinterested in matters of importance affecting their way of life. Most residents over 50 will not bother opening their "device" to catch up on sometimes crucial developments that they should be aware of.
Council issues are one very serious area which must be communicated to the ratepayers - especially applications by developers trying to change zoning such as the recent "heliport" debacle which should never have been allowed to progress at any level.
Residents simply do not become involved without "a push" from others which a local paper provides by way of informative information in print which can be reread, debated with others, referred to friends and generally made "public", which TV, radio, council website, leaflets, etc., do not cover in the same way.
Federal and State Govt. should be instructing their Departments to share the budget of the massive advertising and "messaging" seen on TV and the metro papers, among the Community newspapers in an allocated percentage each year.
It will be a very sad day for Port Stephens if the paper is allowed to become redundant and local information and issues become harder to communicate.
Hello, as a resident of Port Stephens for several years I have relied on the local paper to access information about services and events in our community, as well as enjoying the good news stories in our area, not to mention the giant crossword every week.
Please consider subsidising this valuable weekly read for the good of our region.
