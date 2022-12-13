Your messages of support: Action and awareness possible via the Examiner

Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
I wish to add my support for the continuance of this publication.
As a new resident to the Port Stephens area, and an old visitor of over 50 years, I strongly support the need to keep this community connected.
With local news, area improvements, and the drive we can support for our local council to maintain and upgrade facilities wherever possible.
This is all possible through local awareness supplied through the Examiner, informing the community of local news, entertainment, business opportunities and coverage weekly of activities and the progress achieved in our area.
I arrived in Port Stephens October 16th, 2021, and the Examiner was delivered to my door weekly, being a great source of information for services and news in my area. I would be very disappointed to see the demise of this newspaper.
Regards sincerely,
