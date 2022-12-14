Your messages of support: Local people and local news matters

Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
It was with great shock and disappointment that I read today in my local paper that it, the Port Stephens Examiner, will soon be shutting down permanently due to a multitude of factors.
But it appears all is not lost if all levels of government divert a small portion of their budgets to keep local papers afloat.
Apparently it would assist in achieving this if members of the community expressed their opinions on why papers like the Examiner should be saved. For what it's worth here are a few reasons that come to mind.
The Examiner provides the following:
The above are just a few examples of what the Examiner provides and a few reasons why the paper must survive.
It might be said that the days of "paper" newspapers are numbered due to the digital world but there is still a large percentage of the population that prefers the printed word, not just because they do not have the skills needed to access things digitally.
I am 66 years of age and have well developed computer skills but love reading the local paper "in person" so to speak.
I derive immense pleasure from turning the pages, reading every story no matter how small and especially searching for names and photos of people , young and old, that I know personally.
I will be devastated if the Examiner folds. Let the decision makers think of this: Local people, local community, local pride, local connectiveness, local support, local lives matter.....LOCAL NEWSPAPER.
Yours sincerely,
