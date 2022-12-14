Your messages of support: Local people and local news matters

Information about local events for local people.

An avenue for local people to express their opinions on all manner of things but especially about local topics that affect everyone's everyday lives.

Information about national and international events and how they affect us, the local people in our small part of the world.

Details of births, deaths and marriages of local people. This enables all of us to attend where possible, grieve with our friends and neighbours, celebrate with them as well.

Updated information about sporting and cultural events that are happening here, in our local community. This enables us to attend, participate and enjoy.

Stories and photos of local, ordinary people achieving extraordinary things which are then not only celebrated in the Examiner but are celebrated in the local streets and shops as we bump into our local stars.

Details about local council initiatives and projects which then provides us with an avenue to have our say on future developments.

Joy in waiting for the weekly delivery of the Examiner out the front of our houses. It might seem a small thing but seeing the paper waiting on the driveway to be picked up is like getting a phone call from an old friend. What will we hear / see / experience today? The joy of taking the elastic band off the paper or removing the plastic cover on a rainy day before then unrolling it to see what's on the front page is not to be underestimated!

A link to others in our community through the information provided.