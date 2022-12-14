Your messages of support: Do what you can to save the Examiner

Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
Please, please do not let this wonderful local newspaper close.
My husband and I retired in this beautiful area seven years ago.
We also have grandchildren living in the area and love to keep track of what the schools and after school activities and concerts are up to each week. Plus the local news and also the classified section when looking for tradies etc and the local sports scene.
We also read it for what entertainment is on at the local clubs plus movie theatres and what local service clubs such as Lions and Rotary are up to and the very good Real Estate section.
We shall miss this wonderful newspaper greatly. We don't all read nor enjoy news online.
So to the Powers that Be, please do all you can possibly do to save the Port Stephens Examiner and all the wonderful staff that work on it.
Us oldies shall miss it greatly. It has been in the community for such a long time ang we look forward to receiving it and it would be such a shame to lose it.
Regards,
