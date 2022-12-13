The best of the best will be riding the waves of Birubi Beach early next year with the return of the Port Stephens Pro.
The Port will host one of the four elite World Surf League events in the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series along with the Great Lakes, Avoca Beach and Maroubra.
Next year will mark the eighth consecutive year running for the series, with the Surfers Rescue 24/7 Port Stephens Pro QS1000 event taking place from Monday, February 27 to Wednesday, March 1.
Corlette surfer Mike Clayton-Brown was a strong local competitor in the Pro earlier in 2022, placing 13th.
He recently finished fourth in the Rip Curl Pro Urban Surf event held in Victoria on December 10. It was the first ever WSL QS event to be held in Wavegarden Cove.
The Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series was developed for Australian surfers, like Clayton-Brown, to gain ranking points and prize money in the WSL Qualifying Series.
Surfing NSW has partnered with Destination NSW and Port Stephens Council, ensuring athletes, locals and tourists will have the opportunity to enjoy what Port has to offer.
"The series creates a NSW coastal road trip for all to explore the variety of waves, visit local communities and enjoy NSW surfing culture," Surfing NSW said.
NSW Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin expressed his excitement for the return of the 2023 Vissla Pro Surf Series.
"NSW is the number one surfing destination in Australia and we are incredibly blessed to have some of the most spectacular coastlines in the world to host world-class surfing events like the NSW Pro Surf Series," he said.
"The NSW Government is proud to partner with Surfing NSW on this event, which brings recreational tourism and economic benefits to our coastal communities by providing surfers and fans with an opportunity to experience the variety of surf breaks and unique surfing cultures that NSW has to offer."
Surfing NSW CEO Luke Madden said the series has become one of the benchmark events on the Surfing NSW Calendar.
"We consider ourselves incredibly grateful that this series was able to run through COVID but now that we are coming out the other side, we anticipate that 2023 is going to be bigger and better than ever."
Previously, three events held a QS1000 rating (Great Lakes, Port Stephens and Maroubra) and one QS3000 (Avoca Beach), however, Surfing NSW has announced a substantial point increase for the 2023 Camplify Great Lakes Pro that will now be a QS3000.
The jump from one QS3000 to two in next year's series is due to the success of the WSL's recent tour restructure that came into effect in 2021.
All surfing events will be webcast through worldsurfleague.com and the WSL App.
