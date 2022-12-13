Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Elite surfers to battle it out for qualifying points at 2023 Port Stephens Pro

December 13 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corlette surfer Mike Clayton-Brown in action. Picture supplied by WSL/Natalie Meredith

The best of the best will be riding the waves of Birubi Beach early next year with the return of the Port Stephens Pro.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.