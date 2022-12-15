Your messages of support: Fingers crossed Examiner can be saved

Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
I'm writing this email to express my concern after reading that we may lose our local paper, The Port Stephens Examiner.
After moving to Port Stephens two-and-a-half years ago, both my husband and I have found the local paper to be critical in helping us settle in to the area.
We have grown to rely on the local paper to find out what's happening in the area, what's on in the area as well as any current issues and concerns, (such as potentially losing our beloved local paper).
We never fail to read it cover to cover, in fact if we don't receive it in our front yard, we never fail to pick it up at one of the local pick up points.
We would hate to lose this vital connection to the area and are keeping our fingers crossed that the local politicians will see fit to help us keep extremely helpful and needed service.
Thank you so much,
My husband and I both agree that it is very important to sustain a local newspaper.
We have, each week, read the Examiner since moving to Salamander Bay in 2009, and are impressed by the extent and content of the coverage of the area's activities and happenings...good and bad.
Without this publication there would be no outlet, voice nor avenue for probity and a consultative aspect.
Please keep The Examiner alive and vibrant in Port Stephens.
Thank you,
It is with sadness reading about the dire situation that The Port Stephens Examiner is in; getting through the pandemic when so many other local newspapers around the country weren't able to survive was a great achievement and a very welcome one.
There is a place for local media in any community to keep people informed of not only news but also events and coverage of so many things important to the community.
I sincerely hope that the paper can survive and continue its good work and long heritage.
