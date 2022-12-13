Port Stephens Examiner
Christmastime in Port Stephens: Mark these dates down as firefighters prepare to escort Santa on annual lolly runs

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated December 13 2022 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
Raymond Terrace Fire and Rescue deputy captain Giacomo Arnott and firefighter Kim Learmouth with helmets full of lollies that will be handed out during the annual Santa lolly run on December 18.

It's the most wonderful time of the year when the jolly man in red returns to town and, helped by the Port's firefighters, makes his rounds around town spreading cheer and lollies.

Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

