It's the most wonderful time of the year when the jolly man in red returns to town and, helped by the Port's firefighters, makes his rounds around town spreading cheer and lollies.
It will be a busy weekend for Santa who will be escorted around the Tilligerry Peninsula by the Williamtown and Salt Ash Rural Fire Brigade on Saturday, December 17 then through Medowie by the town's RFS brigade and Raymond Terrace and Heatherbrae by Fire and Rescue on Sunday, December 18.
Raymond Terrace Fire and Rescue have been busy little elves the past few weeks packaging up thousands of lollies in preparation to escort Santa through town and deliver sweet treats to the young and young at heart.
"We're really looking forward to delivering this decades-old tradition once again," Raymond Terrace Fire and Rescue deputy captain Giacomo Arnott said.
"It's been a big year of fighting fires, attending car crashes and other awful incidents. We often see people on what is the worst day of their lives so we really enjoy this day when we can bring some happiness to people."
Mr Arnott thanked the Raymond Terrace business community and residents for once again throwing its support behind the annual lolly run.
Santa will be visiting most streets in Raymond Terrace and Heatherbrae on December 18.
This year, Santa will not be visiting short cul-de-sac streets.
However, Mr Arnott said residents will be able to hear Santa coming - as the fire trucks will be fired up to make some noise on delivery day - and encouraged them to head to a main road or street.
Plus, they will be able to consult maps that will chart Santa's route - which will be posted to the Raymond Terrace Fire & Rescue Facebook page this week - and track his movements live on Sunday.
Santa will not be making any stops on his journey, but will be waving and throwing lollies to children. The lolly run will begin at 8.30am on Sunday.
Williamtown/Salt Ash Rural Fire Brigade will be escorting Santa around the Tilligerry Peninsula and Williamtown on Saturday afternoon, about 3.30pm.
He will be waving and handing out lollies to children during his travels. The brigade said that they will post Santa's route and some meeting points to their Facebook page.
Following his visit to town on December 11, Santa will be back in Medowie on Sunday and visiting Bower Estate, Yulong Oval and Pastures Drive with Medowie Rural Fire Brigade.
He will leave the fire station at 1pm. A map and tracker will be posted to the brigade's Facebook page for the community to keep up to date on Santa's movements.
Anna Bay Rural Fire Brigade will host its Santa run on Christmas Eve.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
