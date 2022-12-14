A Nelson Bay mother and nurse has signed on to be Santa's little helper on the ground this season, collecting children's letters and ensuring they get to the North Pole and back in time for Christmas.
To help spread some Christmas magic and cheer in her community, Hayley Strath has placed a special mailbox outside of her Nelson Bay home for letters to Santa.
Mrs Strath is collecting letters and will make sure those who want a reply receive one, plus a small gift, from Mr Claus by Christmas.
"Christmas is such a joyous time. My family are really into Christmas and giving," she said.
"This is something that I have wanted to do for years, but when you have a couple of kids it gets busy.
"I found the perfect mailbox at the shops and thought I would do it this year.
"I just want to bring some happiness and joy to the community after what's been a rough couple of years."
Mrs Strath is known as 'Mrs Christmas' at the John Hunter Children's Hospital where she works as a paediatric nurse.
Typically, the Straths compete with their family across the road as to who can put up the best Christmas decorations on their home.
This year the Straths have not been able to put up as many decorations as they have been renovating. But, Mrs Strath has decorated a big window at the front of the home with a Christmas display.
Also out the front of the home is a mailbox awaiting letters.
Mrs Strath said she cried when she received her first letter, which came from a little boy from Tanilba Bay.
She said it was a "cracker" of a letter where he told Santa he had just become a big brother and asked what he would like left out as a treat on Christmas.
"It's more than just writing a letter. It becomes a family activity, something to do together at this special time of the year," she said.
"And when Santa writes back letting them know what treat he would like, and they wake up on Christmas Day and see it gone, it gives the day more joy and meaning."
Letters are to be delivered to Mrs Strath's special Chritmas mailbox at 8 Hough Street, Nelson Bay by Sunday, December 18.
Letters are asked to include the child's name, age, town and a little more information so that the reply letter can be personalised such as something the child has been doing well with.
For those seeking a reply from Santa, Mrs Claus, the elves or reindeers, include a return address. Mrs Strath will be hand delivering replies by Christmas.
For those who do not wish to disclose their address, Mrs Strath said she can organise for a family to collect their reply letter from her home.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
