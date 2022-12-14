Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay mother Hayley Strath is Santa's little helper, making sure letters get to the North Pole and back in time for Christmas

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
December 15 2022 - 3:00am
Hayley Strath is spreading Christmas cheer by making sure letters to Santa receive a reply. Pictured is Mrs Strath with her first letter outside her Nelson Bay home and the mailbox that are awaiting letters.

A Nelson Bay mother and nurse has signed on to be Santa's little helper on the ground this season, collecting children's letters and ensuring they get to the North Pole and back in time for Christmas.

