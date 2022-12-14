Defibrillator grants open to Port sport, recreation clubs

Port Stephens sport and recreation clubs looking to purchase a defibrillator are being encouraged to apply for a grant through the NSW Office of Sport.
Applications for the Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program are open until 1pm on February 10, 2023.
The program is aimed at improving availability and access to Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in community sporting and recreational facilities, for use in emergencies involving cardiac arrest.
The NSW Government has allocated $2 million over four years, 2022-2026, to assist sporting clubs across the state in the purchase and maintenance of AEDs.
Applicants can request grants for multiple AEDs in a single application to a maximum of three devices, but the maximum grant for each AED cannot exceed $3000.
To be eligible for a grant an applicant will need to be:
Apply online at sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/local-sport-defibrillator-grant-program.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.