Want to dive with sharks and swim with dolphins? Sandboard down a giant sand dune or feast on seafood while sailing at sunset?
Port Stephens offers all these experiences and so much more - which you can read all about in our December issue of the Port Stephens Holiday Guide.
This free guide features an interview with two photographers living the dream job, a local's top 10 restaurants, Christmas gift ideas, fabulous images of our wildlife wonderland, star holiday rentals and exploring further afield.
There's plenty to read and discover about our blue-water paradise, just cllck here https://specialpubs.austcommunitymedia.com.au/e-mags/2022/PST/1215_01/
Wishing all our readers a wonderful Christmas and holiday season.
Our next free holiday guide will be out on January 5. Happy New Year!
