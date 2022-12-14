Port Stephens Examiner
Sign up for summer soccer with Tilli FC

December 14 2022 - 3:30pm
Tilligerry FC will run a summer football competition.

Tilligerry Football Club has put a call out to all nine and 10 year olds to join its six-a-side summer competition.

