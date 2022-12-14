Sign up for summer soccer with Tilli FC

Tilligerry Football Club has put a call out to all nine and 10 year olds to join its six-a-side summer competition.
The club is seeking youngsters born in 2013 and 2014 to join the competition.
The junior football competition will be held at Mallabula Sports Complex on Tuesday afternoons, starting about 5.30pm.
The competition will run in the new year, from January 10 to March 14, 2023.
The club said it's the "perfect way to kick off the new year and lead into the 2023 winter football season".
The cost is $50 per child. Active Kids vouchers can be used. Spaces are also available in the 11-12 and 13-15 age groups.
The club will run a junior six-a-side competition for ages 9-15, plus a women and a men's comp.
Additionally, there will be a Friday night mixed competition with bar and barbecue available after.
Sign up on the www.playfootball.com.au website.
For more information see the Tilligerry FC Facebook page.
