More young people than ever before are turning to the Port's sole free youth mental health counselling service.
A $50,000 grant from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation will help Caring for Our Port Stephens Youth (COPSY) expand its Jupiter youth mental health service in 2023, coming as it saw a 205 per cent increase in those aged 12-25 accessing the service this year.
"There's no doubt that there is a demand for a counselling service from our youth in Port Stephens," COPSY vice president Geoffrey Basser OAM said.
"Since we began three years ago, the demand for counselling has just doubled and doubled and doubled.
"This year we have provided over 1600 counselling sessions - and the year isn't finished yet.
"The funding we have received from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation will help us a great deal in helping our youth."
COPSY, the management committee behind Jupiter, was one of nine groups that received funding through the charitable foundation's latest round of grants.
It is the third grant the not-for-profit organisation has received from the foundation, and was highlighted by foundation chair Jennifer Leslie as a "case study for money well spent".
"Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation is in the privileged position of witnessing firsthand, year after year, grant after grant, the tremendous amount of hard work and dedication that goes into these projects and the meaningful, long-lasting impacts they create," she said.
"This funding round is certainly no exception, with today's recipients each recognised by the foundation for their outstanding contribution to projects and initiatives that we're confident will deliver positive outcomes for disadvantaged and at-risk people across the Hunter."
It was with a $53,000 Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation grant that COPSY was able to fit out a counselling space inside Tomaree Library and Community Centre.
Jupiter first opened counselling rooms in Salamander Bay in 2019 and has since expanded to Tanilba Bay and Raymond Terrace.
COPSY also received a $55,000 grant from the foundation in 2021.
The latest grant will help Jupiter grow its footprint even wider by allowing the Raymond Terrace rooms open five days a week, Tilli Place three days a week and put counsellors and other Jupiter volunteers through training to provide culturally appropriate support to Indigenous youth.
It comes as Jupiter has charted a consistent rise in youths turning to its service.
In 2021, counsellors saw 129 youths and provided 1075 consults.
By the end of 2022, it will have provided 1732 counselling sessions - if all appointments are kept - to 152 people, blitzing its aim to provide 1600 sessions.
Jupiter is projecting that it will provide 2000 counselling sessions in 2023.
Mr Basser said it is COPSY's wish to expand Jupiter's footprint to cover the whole of Port Stephens which would allow "any young person to walk out their door, down the street and into one of our counselling rooms".
No referral is needed to make an appointment with Jupiter. Book by phone 0490 716 265 or visit jupiter.org.au.
Jupiter has rooms at 7 Community Close, Salamander Bay; Shop 4 Kooindah Centre, Tanilba Bay and; 57-59 Port Stephens Street, Raymond Terrace.
