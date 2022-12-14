Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our People

Foundation grant to Jupiter 'money well spent' as counselling service sees 200 per cent increase in youth accessing help

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
December 15 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation's Jane Gray with COPSY representatives John Di Ridder, Geoffrey Basser, Meryl Miller, Paul Pearton and foundation chair Jennifer Leslie. Picture supplied.

More young people than ever before are turning to the Port's sole free youth mental health counselling service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.