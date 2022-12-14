At 91 years of age Shirley Clark continues the legacy of her late husband Kevin Clark, through volunteering at Marine Rescue Port Stephens (MRPS) in Nelson Bay.
"It's a very, very important part of my life. I love it to pieces," she said.
It was in 1982 when Mrs Clark joined the MRPS Ladies Auxiliary after Mr Cark was appointed the first divisional commander by John Thompson, who was the regional captain from the patrol division at Broken Bay.
"John came up from Sydney and he said we really needed a division because there was nothing here between Lake Macquarie and further up north, to help people if they got into trouble ," Mrs Clark said.
"He said to Kevin he'd be good to take on the first role here and that's how we got involved, so me being the wife - I did what I could to help out," she said.
Mrs Clark's husband was responsible for the first transmission broadcast from a caravan 40 years ago, sited on Nelson Head alongside the southern wall of the Inner Lighthouse cottage at the MRPS base.
In the early days of MRPS, Mrs Clark joined the other partners and wives of the men, as they banded together as auxiliary members to raise money for operations.
"When we started we had nothing. So we'd go to the flea market once a month with a little table to sell our second-hand stuff to try and make enough money just to pay the bills and we became members that way and we've just carried on," she said.
Mrs Clark became a full member with MRPS in 1991 when she started doing radio work in which she carried on with for 20 years.
"I had to do all the courses and I enjoyed the fact that I was helping people in trouble, whether they were just needing a tow or in dire straits," she said.
"I got a lot of satisfaction out of that."
After 20 years of assisting skippers on the radio waves, Mrs Clark decided to concentrate on volunteering in the gift shop and cottage. She was also awarded with a lifelong medal service NSW for the Volunteer Coast Guard Patrol.
After her husband died in 2015, she made it her mission to continue his legacy.
"Over the course of 40 years Marine Rescue Port Stephens has become like a second family," she said.
"I just love every minute of it and I'm very grateful. It's a beautiful place to work, the view is amazing and it's just been a very big part of my life. I'm very grateful to be here."
Mrs Clark encouraged people to come and visit the gift shop and tea rooms at the base which helps to fund MRPS.
"We get money from the state government but it's always a very big shortfall every year so money that comes in through the gift shop is a big plus to pay all the bills," she said.
"We don't get wages but at least the company is good."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.