More year 12 students than ever before are locking in employment, further education and training ahead of receiving the final piece of the Higher School Certificate puzzle - their Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR).
But despite many already having plans for their future in place, students from the Port's year 12 class of 2022 still described it as a "relief" to see their ATAR results when they went live last Thursday, December 15.
"I was so relieved," Cooper Lack from Tomaree High School said on receiving his rank.
"Seeing that number, how all your hard work has paid off, you just feel relieved. It also felt weird. That part of your life, high school, it's over now."
An ATAR is used by universities to select students for admission into courses.
Mr Lack had received a conditional entry into the University of Sydney. He just needed an ATAR of 95 to be accepted into veterinary science.
The 18 year old blitzed the requirement, receiving an ATAR of 98.15.
"I was very happy with that," the Salamander Bay teen said. "I was confident my ATAR would be above 95 but I was still shocked when I saw it was above 98."
Mr Lack, dux of Tomaree High School for 2022, received strong results in his HSC exams.
He was named on the Distinguished Achievers list for Biology, English Advanced, Mathematics Extension and PD/H/PE.
Mr Lack will now wait for a first round university offer, due to come out this week.
He will spend the summer working casually while preparing to move to Sydney next year for university.
Tomaree High School's highest academic achiever for 2022 was Cooper Lack but he was one of six high achievers recognised in this year's HSC.
"Our school community is extremely proud of the achievements of all of our students," Trent Colley, relieving principal at Tomaree High School, said.
"We also recognise the amazing achievements of those students who have been placed on the Distinguished Achievers list.
"To have six students represented on the [list] is a great result and validation of the hard work of our students and the HSC teachers at Tomaree High School.
"In particular, Cooper Lack's results is exceptional. This is just reward for his commitment and desire to do his best."
The Distinguished Achievers features the students who achieved a result in the highest band (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.
Tomaree students on the list for 2022 included: Brandon Ballard (Mathematics Standard 2), Grace Baxter (English Extension 1), Ethan Fairhall (Mathematics Standard 2), Cooper Lack, Abbey Louden (Mathematics Standard 2) and Roxie Tancred (English Advanced and Mathematics Advanced).
Miss Trancred received an ATAR of 90.10, guaranteeing her a place at the University of New South Wales where she will study a Bachelor of Actuarial Studies.
She said she was "very happy" on seeing her result.
"I received a conditional offer just after the completion of my HSC and was notified that I had to achieve a minimum ATAR of 87.50 in order to be accepted to UNSW," she said.
"Over the few weeks between receiving this offer and my HSC results, I felt a little nervous. However, with the endless support and reassurance from my family, friends, and teachers, as well as a couple other early entry offers, I knew that I would be happy regardless of the outcome."
Mr Ballard, who will be studying software engineering in Newcastle next year, said he was "pleased that my hard work has paid off".
"Relief" was also how St Philip's Christian College school captain Alannah Horne, 18, described receiving her ATAR.
"I was so nervous in the lead up. I just kept refreshing the page," she said of waiting for results to go live on the Universities Admissions Centre website last Thursday.
"Seeing my ATAR was such a relief. I set some high goals for myself. To see that I had achieved them, it was a reward for the hard work I put in."
Miss Horne received an ATAR of 95.9, which will secure her a place in the University of Newcastle's medicine program.
She has already been awarded a Ma and Morley Flagship Scholarship at the university.
Miss Horne was selected through the scholarship's Academic Excellence category and based on her demonstration of the programs core values.
First round offers from universities following the release of ATAR results will be made on Thursday, December 22.
Miss Horne has rounded out her high school career by being named dux of the school for the sixth year running.
She is the highest academic achiever of the 42-person year 12 cohort at the Salamander Bay school, but one of 10 that was named on the Distinguished Achievers list.
St Philip's students on the list included: Daniel Barrell (Mathematics Standard 2), Mia Bowler, (Visual Arts), Levi Brown (Mathematics Extension 1), Alannah Horne (Biology, Drama, English Advanced and Modern History), Thomas Kruik (Mathematics Standard and Music 1), Adana Physick (Mathematics Extension 1), Lachlan Stuckey (Mathematics Standard 2), Elizabeth Thomson (Visual Arts), Jessica Casement (Mathematics Standard 2) and Jessiah Barnes (Industrial Technology).
Miss Physick, 17, has her sights sets on becoming a fighter pilot.
After a year-long process to be accepted into the Australian Defence Force Academy, including many interviews, tests, medicals and further checks to ensure she is fit to fly, Miss Physick also had to achieve a high ATAR to be accepted to study a bachelor of science at the University of NSW in Canberra.
She said it was a great relief to see that she had achieved an ATAR of 93.2 and could pursue her dreams.
"I was so happy," she said. "It feels amazing to know that all the effort I've put in this year has been worth it."
Asked what made her want to pursue a Defence career, Miss Physick said her father inspired her.
"He's an instructor on the Hawk simulator," she said. "If he stays in this job, in a few years he could be instructing me."
Jessica Casement, 17, and Jessiah Barnes, 18, both received early entry offers to study at the University of Newcastle, which were made just weeks after finishing the HSC exams on November 4.
Miss Casement will be studying a Bachelor of Aerospace Systems Engineering. She said she was "mostly happy" with her ATAR of 79.7 - "it was so close to 80," she said.
Mr Barnes said he was happy to receive an ATAR of 88.8. He accepted an early offer to study design and architecture at the Newcastle university.
"It's been a stressful year of studying, revising and taking practice exams," he said. "I'm really happy with how I did. I am relieved it's over. I'm really excited for the next step, going to university."
St Philip's Christian College principal Marty Telfer said the school was "proud" of the 2022 year 12 cohort.
"After the last few years with all the disruptions to their education, for them to not only complete their HSC but to see great results they have achieved, we are extremely proud of them," he said, adding his thanks to the staff who have helped and guided the year 12 class.
"It has been the most difficult couple of years for teachers," he said.
"They should also be really proud of these results."
Selman Hassan was confident that he would receive the rank he needed after being offered early entry into the University of Newcastle.
An ATAR of 91.60 has secured him a place in the university's aerospace engineering program in 2023.
"I was pretty happy with it," the 18 year old said of his rank. "It symbolises the last year of work. High school, year 12 is done now. That is an achievement."
The dux of Irrawang High School said he was looking forward to studying at university next year. Aerospace engineering appealed to Mr Hassan, who enjoys mathematics, because of the endless job prospects it offers into the future.
"I always thought I would be an engineer, it was just a matter of choosing what type," he said. "There's plenty of room to grow in the field, which appeals to me."
Mr Hassan was one of four students from the Raymond Terrace school named on the Distinguished Achievers list.
On the list is: Ethan Hall (Music 1), Selman Hassan (Mathematics Extension 1), Jayden Hunter (Music 1) and Oliver Lamb (Mathematics Extension 1).
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
