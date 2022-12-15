Port Stephens Examiner
Joy and relief as the Port Stephens year 12 class of 2022 receive final piece of HSC puzzle - ATARs

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated December 15 2022 - 3:56pm, first published 3:30pm
St Philip's Christian College year 12 students at the Salamander Bay school on Thursday, December 15, 2022 sharing their ATARs with each other.

More year 12 students than ever before are locking in employment, further education and training ahead of receiving their Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR).

