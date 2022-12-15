More year 12 students than ever before are locking in employment, further education and training ahead of receiving their Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR).
But it still comes as a relief to see how years of schooling and months of intense study for the Higher School Certificate (HSC) pays off when their ATAR number pops up on the screen.
This is exactly what happened for the Port's year 12 class of 2022 on Thursday when ATAR results went live at 9am.
"I was so nervous in the lead up. I just kept refreshing the page," St Philip's Christian College school captain Alannah Horne, 18, said of receiving her results through the Universities Admissions Centre website.
"Seeing my ATAR was such a relief. I set some high goals for myself. To see that I had achieved them, it was a reward for the hard work I put in."
An ATAR is used by universities to select students for admission into courses.
Miss Horne received an ATAR of 95.9, which will secure her a place in the University of Newcastle's medicine program.
She has already been awarded a Ma and Morley Flagship Scholarship at the university. Miss Horne was selected through the scholarship's Academic Excellence category and based on her demonstration of the programs core values.
If you or your child lives or studies in Port Stephens and received a high ATAR, get in touch. We want to feature as many of the Port's high achievers as possible. Send an email to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
First round offers from universities following the release of ATAR results will be made on Thursday, December 22.
The studious Miss Horne has been dux of her high school consistently for six years. She rounds out her high school career as dux of year 12.
She is believed to be the highest academic achiever of the 42-person year 12 cohort at the Salamander Bay school.
Closely following Miss Horne's result is Adana Physick, 17, who has her sights sets on becoming a fighter pilot.
After a year-long process to be accepted into the Australian Defence Force Academy, including many interviews, tests, medicals and further checks to ensure she is fit to fly, Miss Physick also had to achieve a high ATAR to be accepted to study a bachelor of science at the University of NSW in Canberra, where ADFA is located.
She said it was a great relief to see that she had achieved an ATAR of 93.2 and could pursue her dreams.
"I was so happy," she said. "It feels amazing to know that all the effort I've put in this year has been worth it."
Miss Physick has applied to UNSW. She will find out if she has been accepted on December 22.
Asked what made her want to pursue a Defence career, Miss Physick said her father inspired her.
"He's an instructor on the Hawk simulator," she said. "If he stays in this job, in a few years he could be instructing me."
For Jessica Casement, 17, and Jessiah Barnes, 18, there was less pressure on receiving their ATAR as other students still waiting for a university offer.
They both received early entry offers to study at the University of Newcastle, which were made just weeks after finishing the HSC exams on November 4.
Miss Casement will be studying a Bachelor of Aerospace Systems Engineering. She said she was "mostly happy" with her ATAR of 79.7 - "it was so close to 80," she said - adding that she was happy with her performance in the HSC.
Mr Barnes said he was happy to receive an ATAR of 88.8. He accepted an early offer to study design and architecture at the Newcastle university.
"It's been a stressful year of studying, revising and taking practice exams," he said.
"I'm really happy with how I did. I am relieved it's over. I'm really excited for the next step, going to university."
The results are in for 67,000 HSC students across the state, marking the end of their 13-year schooling careers and the next exciting chapter of their lives.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said young people are finishing the HSC more prepared for life after school than ever before.
The fact that more school leavers than ever before are engaged in employment, education or training is incredible and a sign of bright future ahead for the Class of 2022, Ms Mitchell said.
My message to all those who received their HSC results today is to take all that you have learnt and the resilience and determination you have shown over your final years of school into whatever it is you choose to do next whether that be university, training or work.
A recent post-school destination survey shows that last year, more than 90 per cent of all school leavers were in education, training or employment.
This is up from 86 per cent on the previous year and the highest rate since the survey began in 2014.
This year, HSC results across the board remained consistent with previous years, including for students who were affected by flooding in parts of the state.
A total of 1412 students were recognised on the All-round Achievers list, for results in the highest possible band across 10 units of study, while 780 students were featured on the Top Achievers list for earning one of the top places and a result in the highest band.
Across NSW, 17,473 students received at least one Band Six to be recognised on the Distinguished Achievers list.
The 2022 HSC Merit Lists is available on the NSW Education Standards Authority's website.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.