Families facing financial strain have been hit twice as hard this Christmas with not only the cost of living steadily increasing, but also the cost of toys.
Many people are finding it difficult to splurge cash on gifts, but to help ease some of the pressure Kmart in Salamander Bay has partnered with the Port Stephens Salvation Army.
For 35 years Kmart has been supporting the Salvation Army at Christmas time with its toy donation Wishing Tree Appeal.
Together they could be dubbed as 'real life elves' along with the community members who are donating to spread the joy, and make Christmas that little bit easier on those doing it tough.
Port Stephens Salvation Army Territorial Envoy Lucas Cairns said while there was a huge need for help every year, this year he saw an age demographic from across the board from young families to pensioners, needing assistance.
"We've been inundated with calls from people wanting help with food and toys for their kids, because obviously with inflation, even toys go up in price," he said.
He said while many families were struggling, there was an influx of people who had never needed the Salvos assistance before in which he said was the reality of a post COVID world.
"First timers, people who have never needed our assistance before, I think this year has been particularly difficult financially, I think on the back of COVID, but also just with the rising cost of living."
Fortunately in the lead up to Christmas, hundreds of toys have been donated and are going to local families.
"The toys donated at Salamander Bay literally go from there to 10 minutes away to our site and they're directly handed to the public at Anna Bay, so we're in a really good position where none of the toys leave the local area," Mr Cairns said.
He predicted by the time the appeal ends on Christmas eve, approximately 600 toys would have been donated.
Since the appeal launched in December, the Salvos have hosted two handing out days and Mr Cairns said at least 200 hundred toys have been handed out to 60 clients.
"We've booked people in for appointments and we set it up like a toy store rather than just hand people out toys," he said.
"We know that every every child is different and they're all individuals, so we actually let the parents walk through and choose a main present and then we give them some stationery some stocking fillers and we'll also help out with some food if we have that on hand as well."
Mr Cairns wanted to thank Kmart for its Wishing Tree Appeal and the community members who donate toys.
"We're obviously super grateful," he said.
Kmart Salamander Bay store manager Jamie Mason said he was impressed with the amount of presents donated this year and encouraged people to keep dropping in donations.
"There's plenty of opportunity up until Christmas Eve to still donate, anyone's welcome to bring anything in or purchase something in store, you can put a label on it for what age group it's designed for and place it under the tree," he said.
Kmart Salamander Bay is open 8am-midnight through until Christmas Eve where they will close at 8pm. To get assistance from the Salvos you can drop into their Anna Bay store or call 4908 8686.
Raymond Terrace Big W are also running a Christmas appeal. Residents are being invited to choose a gift and place it under its giving tree in store.
Gifts placed under the tree are asked to be unwrapped and done so by December 24 at Big W.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities.
