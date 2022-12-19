Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Sports Shorts: Port Stephens clubs already putting in the work to tackle 2023 seasons

By Peter Arnold
December 20 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Hawks reserve grade coaches Craig and Sean Langdon with first grade coach Brad Tighe.

THE Northern Hawks Rugby League Club have a massive year ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.