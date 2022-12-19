THE Northern Hawks Rugby League Club have a massive year ahead.
With their promotion to first grade, it gives Port Stephens an opportunity to have top quality rugby league played in the area. The first game of the season is scheduled for Tomaree's No. 1 matchfield for Sunday, March 26 against the powerful West Rosellas.
Meanwhile, club president Andrew Chapman and his committee are working hard behind the scenes on a season launch in the new year. Player and volunteer recruitment, which goes with running a first grade squad, is underway.
The Hawks have announced their reserve grade and under-19 coaching staff for 2023. The reserve grade coach will be Sean Langdon. Craig Langdon will be his assistant.
Both coaches have a strong affiliation with area playing at the elite and representative level with the Raymond Terrace and Northern Blues clubs.
They are passionate about out helping local juniors transition into grade footy through a pathways system.
The under-19 coach will be Ji Hill who also has a rich history with the area. The former Manly player won a premiership with the Northern Blues in 2005, has coached at a junior level with the Nelson Bay Junior Marlins and assisted at the Knights pathways program.
The trio join first grade coach Brad Tighe in providing the tools to any young player keen to advance to the NRL level.
FINGAL Bay Men's Bowling Club wrapped up their very successful year when they held their presentation day last week with club life members Ron Cowie and Col Reay presenting the trophies.
The highlight for the Fingal club was the talented pairing of John Kinsella and Steve Sanders who won the Newcastle district president's pairs trophy from a quality field and now will play in the state round at Ettalong Bowling Club in the new year.
Steve topped off a terrific year by winning the club's singles title before combining with Rob Young to win the pairs championship.
Bowls coordinator Dale Watterson reports other winners on the day were:
The bowls club hit the ground running in the new year with the club fours starting on January 14 followed by the annual general meeting January 16.
NELSON Bay Junior Rugby League Club, after a stellar year, had one of their rising talented players Ethan Harrison selected in the Knights under-15 squad to play Manly last weekend.
The small but busy junior committee have plans to expand their competitions in 2023.
The club had 260 registered players from under-6 through to under-17 last year. They plan to add some junior girls teams in under-13s,15s and 17s. Coaches are required for junior teams in the under-6, 7,10 and 13s.
The Marlins continue to look to the future for their young charges with talks ongoing with the Fingal Bay Bomboras and the Northern Hawks about future development opportunities.
Registrations can be done online with mini to under-6 and under-12 ages costing $150 to play under-13 to under-17 ages costing $170.
The rego fee includes insurance, referees and match fees, playing shorts, socks, training shirt and club polo. Active Kids vouchers will further reduce the costs.
The club will continue with their high performance program in June. For any inquiries, contact club secretary Lauren Cavana on 0438 660 277 or the club's Facebook page.
FINGAL Bay Rugby League Club have set down their first training run for the new year with the men's and ladies squads ready to roll on Wednesday, January 11 at Fingal Oval from 6.30pm.
The Bomboras' new coach, Paul Dooley, and manager, Len Warburton, are keen to pack some early season fitness into the players with an early preseason trial game against the Morpeth Bulls set down for both the ladies tag and the men's teams.
Paul brings plenty of experience to his role having played grade with the Maitland Pickers and the Northern Suburbs clubs.
The plan is to mix up some training with a couple of nights at Next Level boxing gym operated by pro boxer Aaron Cocco. Aaron's professional career has taken off with his strike rate three wins from three outings.
The rugby league club will field a mix of youth and experience in 2023 with several players already committing to another season.
Coach of the ladies league tag team, Blain O'Flaherty, has retained the bulk of his 2022 premiership-winning squad for next season.
Club vice president Darren Coles has had meaningful talks with the Nelson Bay junior Marlins to help provide pathways for players moving on from age group rugby league next year.
Darren also announced their major sponsorship with the Shoal Bay Country Club is on going for another season with several new sleeve sponsors on board including Zenith Cafe Shoal Bay and Fingal Bay Sports Club.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.