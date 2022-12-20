Something Fishy: Drummer are hard to beat

Some fish are relatively easy to catch, others are hard work.
Rock Blackfish, known as Drummer, are in the hard work basket.
Drummer frequent rocky caves and crevices under the surging white water that fringes the ocean rock platforms.
This is dangerous country as we are all aware of the risks involved in rock fishing.
Find a spot that is relatively safe which provides an avenue of escape, a Plan B, if you are washed in.
Wear a life jacket on all occasions on the rocks.
On arrival commence a steady stream of bread berley before tossing out your bait of prawn or cunjevoi on a 2/0 hook at the end of 25lb line.
Selection of correct sinker weight is critical to success.
Too light and your bait will stay on the surface, too heavy and you will hook Australia, which you will not move.
Once hooked the drummer puts up a mighty battle as they drive back to the safety of their cave.
The tactic is - when they pull, you pull harder.
Not considered an excellent table fish, big drummer, because of its texture, is ideal for chowders.
Smaller drummer perform well in the kitchen.
Don't forget the life jacket.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in Port Stephens, fishing yarn to share or hot tip, get in touch with Stinker.
Send your story and photos via email to Stinker at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.
