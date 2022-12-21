Port Stephens Examiner
Cost of living given the boot by Nelson Bay rugby union clubs

December 22 2022 - 9:00am
Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Club's Get Into Rugby program for children aged 5-11 will return in February 2023.

Parents are being offered a cost reprieve for children's sport in the new year, with a Nelson Bay Rugby Club subsidy slashing the cost of junior union playing fees by close to $70.

