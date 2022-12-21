Parents are being offered a cost reprieve for children's sport in the new year, with a Nelson Bay Rugby Club subsidy slashing the cost of junior union playing fees by close to $70.
The senior Gropers club has provided the junior Nelson Bay rugby union club with a grant of about $10,000, which is being used to offset player registration costs.
Together with a NSW Active Kids Voucher, registration for any child or youth to pull on the junior Gropers colours in the 2023 15-a-side season will be just $35.
In previous seasons, after using the Active Kids voucher, parents have had to pay about $100 for their child to play.
"Our junior club is going from strength to strength with a successful 7's comp just finished for our under under-13 boys and girls teams," Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Club president Clint Brown said.
"We had a fantastic 15-a-side winter season seeing our under-16 team win the Hunter competition for the sixth season in a row.
"The seniors have generously recognised that an even stronger junior club benefits the community and later the senior club grades.
"With 2023 shaping up to be a big year... we're making it easier for parents to get into rugby - and the seniors support is allowing us to do more for the kids in this community."
Nelson Bay Rugby Club president Gavin Rocher said the senior Gropers were "thrilled" that they could give back to the community and juniors at a time when "so many parents have other costs to contend with".
"This our way to return our support," he said.
As an added benefit, registration for 2023 is open now, allowing parents with unused 2022 Active Kids vouchers an opportunity to use them before new vouchers are issued.
Registration fees cover insurance, club affiliation payments, club administration and running utilities plus kits each child with playing shorts and socks, a training shirt and end of season gift.
Registration for 2023 is now open at myaccount.rugbyxplorer.com.au.
The season kicks off with Get into Rugby for boys and girls aged 5 to 11. The six week program will run February 17-March 24 at Bill Strong Oval, Nelson Bay on Friday evenings, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.
The 15-a-side competition will begin in late March 2023.
The club is taking registrations for mixed under-8 to under-12 teams, boys teams in under-13 to under-18, girls teams in under-12, 14 and 16.
In the new year, Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union will send 30 male and female under-13 players to Sydney for the international leg of the 7's where Australia's world champion men and women's teams will be in action.
The junior Gropers will participate in an on-field experience at the revamped Allianz Stadium on January 27.
