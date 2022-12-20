Wander into the Artisan Collective in Nelson Bay in the new year to not only see works in various printmaking techniques, but learn more about how it is done.
Anne-Maree Hunter, a member artist of Artisan Collective Port Stephens, will be showing a selection of her works in The Alcove of the gallery at d'Albora Marina throughout January.
Ms Hunter creates her artwork using the etching method and the medium of lithography, where a print is taken from a stone. This printing technique was invented more than 225 years ago.
"If you think of the saying 'to get blood from a stone', then you are on the right track for the degree of difficulty in creating a lithograph," she said.
"As part of my exhibition, I will include a video that will demonstrate how lithography works. It is a medium that allows the closest rendering of a drawn image or the beautiful delicate watercolour technique of a painterly wash.
"Some of the large images on show are printed from a huge lithographic stone which is extremely heavy. I had access to this slab of limestone at the University of Newcastle as a student and then as a lecturer.
"These works are about creating new life and concern for the environment. There will also be a large etching with embossed detail of a huge Storm in a Teacup, as well as some smaller works on the same theme - who doesn't like a good cuppa tea?"
Ms Hunter will be on duty throughout January where she will be able to talk visitors through her process and answer any questions.
Another aspect of Ms Hunter's art practice is the creation of artist's books with various binding mechanisms. During January, Ms Hunter will host a hands-on workshop. She will show participants how to create their own original book.
Book a place in the workshop by emailing artisancollectiveps@gmail.com.
On show at Port Stephens Community Arts Centre in Cultural Close, Nelson Bay until December 27 is a sea art and Christmas display.
This exhibition explores the artistic wonder in the Port's marine parks, ocean and bay waters. The featured artist is Mike Verran and featured potter Jenny Crozier.
The exhibition will change from December 28 to February 7 to Let's Explore and Watercolour.
Let's Explore will be an exhibition of black and white, with a touch of colour. The centre's watercolour artists will have a contrasting colourful display. The featured artist will be Nada O'Loughlin Yonge. The featured potter will be Lorraine Edmunds.
The garden cafe is open Saturdays 10am-2pm.
