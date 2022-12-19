Your messages of support: Wouldn't know what's happening in Port Stephens without Examiner

Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
I would like to say I enjoy reading the Examiner every week. It is so full of information of the local area you wouldn't know what's going on otherwise without it.
I have been reading it for years and really hope we can continue publishing the Examiner.
I fully support you and good luck for years to come.
Come on government help out local paper out.
Regards,
Gidday,
Yes we need this local paper for the knowledge that it gives us all so we know what is going on!
Kind Regards,
I am very concerned, after reading the article in the Examiner on 8th December, about the financial predicament and pending closure the Port Stephens Examiner.
My family have owned property in this area for the last 30 years and the Examiner has been our key source of information on community news, issues, and events.
It has had countless interesting stories to read and has provided balanced arguments on matters of interest to the community.
It has also been an important mechanism in holding all levels of government to account. It would be a great loss to the Port Stephens community if the paper was forced to close.
I would ask for all forms of Government to assist with the financial backing to keep the paper operating.
Regards,
