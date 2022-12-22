Want to ring in the new year but not sure how? Head on down to celebration central - the Nelson Bay waterfront - on December 31 and enjoy the revelleries.
d'Albora Marinas will have children's activities and live music pumping on New Year's Eve.
Families are being encouraged to pack a picnic and find some spare space along the waterfront and then enjoy the fireworks at 9pm.
"Nelson Bay is known for its annual New Year's Eve fireworks display and we're so excited to keep the tradition going," Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said.
"It's great for our community to come together and celebrate the incredible place in which we live, work and play.
"After the ups and downs of the past few years, I'm sure everyone's ready to come together again... and bring in the new year with a bang."
The Saturday, December 31 festivities along the Nelson Bay waterfront are being organised by the council with funding and support from the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW grant program, McGrath Port Stephens and d'Albora Marinas.
McGrath Port Stephens principal Daniel O'Meara said as long term locals, the Nelson Bay real estate team are excited to be the major sponsor of this year's fireworks spectacular.
"We hope that local residents and visitors all enjoy a great family orientated night and a fantastic fireworks display," he said.
The marina will have live entertainment and children's activities on offer from midday.
The fireworks, which will be set off from a barge on the water near the breakwall, will begin at 9pm.
Nelson Bay water police sergeant Clint Brown said there will be a 200 metre exclusion zone around the barge between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.
This will be enforced by police with help from NSW Maritime and Marine Rescue volunteers.
Anyone planning to enjoy New Year's celebrations on the water are being reminded to do so responsibly.
Sergeant Brown said police will be active on the water during New Year's Eve and New Year's Day to ensure no one is boating while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, that all safety equipment was on board and to prevent any risky behaviour.
Victoria Parade, Government Road, Yacaaba Street and Shoal Bay Road between Magnus Street and Victoria Parade will be closed to traffic between 8pm and 9.45pm on December 31 to "facilitate safe and easy passage for patrons", the council said.
The waterfront is a no alcohol zone.
