What's on: Nelson Bay waterfront to become celebration central on New Year's Eve

December 22 2022 - 12:00pm
Photos from a warm New Year's Eve in 2021. d'Albora Marina and the Nelson Bay waterfront will become celebration central again on Saturday, December 31.

Want to ring in the new year but not sure how? Head on down to celebration central - the Nelson Bay waterfront - on December 31 and enjoy the revelleries.

