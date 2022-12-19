Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
I am writing to express my dismay at the news that The Examiner may soon no longer be printed.
At a time when more people are turning to very low quality sources of news, such as social media, it is more important than ever to retain sources of trustworthy journalism.
The Examiner brings to our attention many important issues that affect our community. It allows us to act on serious proposals that would otherwise pass unnoticed - until it is too late.
It provides us with facts in a world where the internet can overwhelm us with poor or even dangerous information. A prime example of this has been the battle against COVID mis-information.
When compared with the distribution of the hard copy of The Examiner, the online subscription will be utilised by far fewer readers - and will tend to be those from a more educated background. This will leave many residents without any quality local news source, and so they will turn to social media.
I firmly believe that this would be a tragedy for the Port Stephens community that must be prevented at any cost.
Yours sincerely,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.