Medowie Football Club will host a 'come and try' night for ladies in the new year.
The club is calling on women aged from 16 to 60 to head along and try soccer at Yulong Oval from 6.30pm to about 8pm on February 10, 2023.
There is no cost to attend. There will also be a free barbecue and free babysitting. The night will include some fun soccer drills.
"Even if you've never kicked a ball before, you are more than welcome," the club said. "Come along, bring your friends or just come and make some more."
Women aged 18 and above who register to play for the club in the 2023 season will receive a $50 rebate.
The 2023 season is expected to be an exciting one for the club, which was established in 1979.
Following on from upgrades made in 2022, including to the lighting at Yulong Oval, the aging clubhouse will be upgraded in 2023 which, club president Adrian Pegg said was necessary for the club's ongoing success.
