Here at the Examiner, we've been overwhelmed by the support coming through for our masthead.
The kind words of encouragement have lifted our spirits and propelled us forward in our efforts to keep us in operation.
We're truly grateful to all who have taken time to sends us a message and are incredibly appreciative to those who have subscribed and taken an advertisement out with us.
There's still time to help save this masthead. Send us an email at portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au outlining why having a local newspaper is important to you. We'll be collating them and sending them on to politicians on all sides of government.
In the meantime, you can read through some of the messages of support we've received so far:
It is with great sadness and heavy heart that I read about the plight of the above publication.
In any community there should be an avenue of communication and Port Stephens Examiner is that avenue of the lower Hunter.
It will be a shame, a shame on Government, both Federal and State, a shame on local government, a shame on local businesses, a shame on national businesses and a shame on our community to let this paper fall into obscurity and oblivion.
We live in an Anna Bay Lifestyle Village having chosen Port Stephens after over 70 years in Melbourne.
Our Community gets a pile of Port Stephens Examiner delivered every week and they all get snapped up like hot cakes.
Why? Because a copy gives us weekly local news that makes a community special.
We are seniors (like a great majority of citizens in Port Stephens) and we do not read newspapers online.
We fully endorse that the paper be kept in Port Stephens with assistance of local and State government, so we get to read it every week.
Thank you Port Stephens Examiner for a wonderful local newspaper
