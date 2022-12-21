Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our People

One Mile golfer Margot Phegan wins state Country Medal Final

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
December 22 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One Mile resident Margot Phegan won the State Country Medal Final at Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club in Sydney on November 30. Picture supplied

One Mile resident Margot Phegan has proved her finesse on the fairways after winning the State Country Medal Final at Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.