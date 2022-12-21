One Mile resident Margot Phegan has proved her finesse on the fairways after winning the State Country Medal Final at Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club in Sydney.
The Nelson Bay Golf Club player battled it out among some of the state's best in Division 3 on November 30 where she took the win with a nett 69, beating the runner up by seven strokes.
As it was a state final, she said there were competitors from all over with a metropolitan winner and a country winner.
"I won the country [medal] and it was quite an achievement. I had an amazing round. I was so proud to win for the Newcastle and Hunter regions," she said.
The match came after Phegan qualified in the Newcastle Hunter District Ladies Golf Association (NHDLGA) as the winner of the 2021 Women's Medal Division 3 but due to COVID the competition was postponed until recently.
Phegan said she was fortunate enough to come up against the best of the best, with her husband Stuart by her side as a caddie.
"He loves golf as much as I do and he's also the director of Nelson Bay Golf Club. I don't think I would've played as well without Stuart," she said.
Phegan has been playing golf for a number of years and said she enjoyed the challenge of the game.
"It takes a lot of time and concentration but it's a passion, you sort of get in the rhythm of playing and continue to try and better yourself," she said.
She wanted to thank Nelson Bay Golf Club and the NHDLGA for their support and she encouraged more people to come and try golf.
"It's a fantastic sport and it's for all ages and abilities, plus there there are many great men and women golfers in our district," she said.
"Plus I've found there is a strong sense of community with both Ladies and Men golf members supporting each other and other members sometimes in times of sickness and grief."
The Nelson Bay Ladies Golf Club captain Barbara Frost also congratulated Phegan on her medal win.
"We are so very proud of Margot for winning with super caddie Stuart Phegan on the bag," she said.
