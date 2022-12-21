Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Shine the Light: Child Sexual Abuse in the Hunter/Comment

Letter from the Port Stephens Examiner's editor: Despite the uncertainty of the past few years, there is plenty to celebrate

By Anna Wolf
Updated December 21 2022 - 11:39am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team here at the Examiner wish you a very merry Christmas and a safe and happy New Year. Picture by Ellie-Marie Watts

It's that time of year when Port Stephens gears up to welcome thousands of visitors to this piece of paradise and people everywhere are busy pulling together the final details of their Christmas and New Year plans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Comment
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.