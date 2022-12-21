It's that time of year when Port Stephens gears up to welcome thousands of visitors to this piece of paradise and people everywhere are busy pulling together the final details of their Christmas and New Year plans.
We've had a few years of unprecedented uncertainty.
Pandemics, fires, floods, the Varroa mite decimating a bee population, more floods, a housing crisis, staff shortages in every industry, interest rates rising and wages stagnating are just a few factors that are weighing heavily on the minds of people everywhere.
Here at the Examiner, we haven't been immune to the challenges that have arisen. No newspaper has.
And while our future is as uncertain as ever, we continue to soldier on - one foot in front of the other - with the unwavering support of our readers propelling us forward.
Despite the uncertainty of the past few years, there is plenty to celebrate.
Year 12 students from across Port Stephens are celebrating the completion of their high school journey and boldly stepping into their future as young adults.
Sporting clubs and community groups have swung back into action post pandemic and schools have returned to the new normal.
We've told stories of locals helping each other in the tough times and celebrating each other in the good times.
We've covered the victories and the losses, contentious issues and issues of consensus - and we couldn't have done it without you.
Serving the public interest is what we strive for and being a trusted and wide-spread source of news in Port Stephens is something we don't take for granted.
So with that, the team at the Examiner - myself, Ellie-Marie Watts and Alanna Tomazin - want to thank you for your readership, you support and most of all the trust you've instilled in us to share your stories and deliver your local news.
We hope we'll be around to do it long into the future.
Have a very merry Christmas and a safe and wonderful New Year.
