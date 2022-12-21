The team at the Port Stephens Examiner would like to extend a very merry Christmas and a safe and happy new year to all our readers.
The December 22, 2022 edition of the Examiner is the final one for the year, but we will return early in 2023.
The first edition of the Examiner for 2023 will hit driveways and shelves around Port Stephens on Thursday, January 12.
In the meantime, you can keep up to date with stories from our region, including breaking news, through our website.
The Port Stephens Examiner is danger of closing. Without support from government, business and the community, the 129 year old masthead will stop publishing. Right now, we need you to rally around us. This is how you can help:
If you're a business, take out an advertisement. Every dollar counts and every advertisement is a show of faith in the power of this publication.
If you're a reader, subscribe online at www.portstephensexaminer.com.au and benefit from all of the latest news from across Port Stephens and the Hunter.
Tell our politicians why you value this masthead, and why you believe that Port Stephens needs a voice. Send your emails of support to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we will pass them along.
Read the latest on the fight to keep the Examiner printing: Council move welcomed by MP in campaign to save paper from closure
Read Examiner editor Anna Wolf's letter printed in the final edition of 2022: Time to celebrate resilience
Read your letters of support (and keep 'em coming): portstephensexaminer.com.au/comment
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
