If you're thinking of buying a pet as a gift this Christmas think again.
While there's nothing cuter than a puppy sporting a festive bow, take a second thought to consider the animals sitting in a pound. But before you shop or adopt this Christmas, there's an extra thought you need to consider.
Unfortunately with a spike in the cost of living, some pet owners have had to make the heart-breaking choice between purchasing pet food or putting food on the table.
"With the lifestyle of a lot of people being changed due to price increases, housing shortages and COVID, I have people coming here in tears," Port Stephens Animal Refuge owner Sue Summons said.
"There's people really hurting out there."
It's a painful sight for Ms Summons who does her best to ensure all the animals that come through the pound at Bob's Farm, are given a fair chance at life.
"What we do is we rehome or we rescue and our aim is for minimal euthanization, because every animal deserves a chance," she said.
Ms Summons said the current state of the economy had caused an influx of animals at the refuge. She currently has 12 large dogs, 10 adult cats and 14 kittens.
She has also called on landlords for a potential solution to help pet owners facing housing shortages, and that is to take out pet insurance.
"Rentals aren't helping at the moment, if landlords are worried [about pets in homes] maybe to me, that's a simple solution," she said.
"The landlord can take it out and if a dog chews a wall then you're covered."
"Because what's happening now is not a good way, there are genuine people going through a tough time and can't get accommodation because they want to take their dog or cat with them, because their animals are family."
While that could be one party to a potential fix, Ms Summons said cat owners in particular "needed to pick up their game too".
"If you get a cat and don't desex it, it can come into season very regularly like every month or two and each time it can have up to eight kittens," she said.
"Imagine all the animals out there with babies trying to survive and it's just so wrong. So for the sake of a snip it would really help support them."
While Ms Summons encouraged people to adopt she also urged them to understand what type of animal they were after.
"A lot of people don't understand the needs of certain breeds. You need to train a Staffy properly, and not all people know Border Collies, Kelpies and Cattle Dogs need to run around in a paddock and not a patio," she said.
She also urged people to consider the person they were adopting the animal for.
"There's no point in getting a Jack Russell for somebody that's in their 70's because it's not a match. It's the same in the reverse, you don't want to get your kid a dog or a cat that's going to sleep on the lounge all day," she said.
"You've got to put some thought into it."
Ms Summons said people wanting to adopt could get in contact with the Animal Refuge and come and meet their potential pet before taking them home.
"I won't let an animal go just to get it out of the place, because I don't want to come back - that is really harmful to the animal, they can go into a state of rejection," she said.
"If you're getting a dog you will feel it in your heart when you see the dog, and if the dog knows too then it's a perfect match."
