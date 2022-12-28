Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
What's on

Keeping the kids entertained, new year celebrations: Your guide to events in Port Stephens

December 28 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The view of the Nelson Bay New Year's Eve fireworks from the balcony of Broughtons at the Bay in 2021. Picture by Stephen Keating.

Summer holidays at the country club

Now-January 29, 2023: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: 12pm-2pm Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.