Keeping the kids entertained, new year celebrations: Your guide to events in Port Stephens

Now-January 29, 2023: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: 12pm-2pm Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Spend the summer school holidays making memories with the whole family with free kids activities every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from 12-2pm.
December 31: d'Albora Marina, Nelson Bay waterfront. Time: 12pm-9pm.
Pack a picnic blanket and snacks and enjoy the views from anywhere along the Nelson Bay foreshore on Saturday, December 31. There will be kids entertainment and live music from midday. Fireworks will kick off from 9pm.
This event will be held within an alcohol free zone, with alcoholic drinks and glass prohibited. Road closures on New Years Eve between 8pm and 9.45pm): Victoria Parade, Government Road, Yacaaba Street and Shoal Bay Road (between Magnus Street and Victoria Parade only).
December 31: Soldiers Point Bowling Club. Time: 8pm-12.30am. Cost: Free
A Gatsby inspired New Year's Eve party. Dress for the 1920s and enjoy free live music with Sass and The Boss Band.
December 31: The Clare Castle Hotel, Raymond Terrace. Time: From 8pm.
Live music with Ben Richard.
January 1-January 22: Soldiers Point Bowling Club.
Enjoy a free kids disco or Little Wings Kids Bingo at the bowling club. Discos are held free for members and visitors, supervised by Miss Erika from 5pm-8pm. Discos will be held January 1, 8, 15 and 22. Little Wings Kids' Bingo is $10 per person. Doors open at 9.30am and play starts at 10am. Includes book, texta and lunch. Bingo will be held January 5, 12, and 19.
January 6, 9, 11, 14, 19: Nelson Bay, Medowie, Raymond Terrace, Hinton. Time: 9.30am-11.30am. Cost: Free
Port Stephens Council's Kids Activation zones focus on younger children and families. Activities include kids entertainment. Find a zone in Apex Park, Nelson Bay on January 6 and 14; Lions Park, Medowie on January 9; Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace on January 11; Stuart Park, Hinton on January 19. Read more about the Kids Zones here.
January 6 and February 3: Longworth Park, Karuah. Time: 4pm-8pm. Cost: Free
Celebrate summer with community connection, food and music. A Port Stephens council It's on! event.
January 7 and February 4: Fern Bay Reserve, Fern Bay. Time: 4pm-8pm. Cost: Free
January 8: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-1pm.
Held the second and fourth Sunday of the month. An outdoor market with a variety of stalls.
January 8: Iris Moore Reserve, Morna Point Rd/Ocean Avenue, Anna Bay. Time: 8.30am-12pm. Cost: $85.
Challenge yourself on this great rock-climbing adventure. Get the adrenaline pumping as you climb the sea cliffs at Iris Moore Reserve, Anna Bay. All necessary safety and climbing gear is provided for you, including climbing shoes. Minimum age of participants is 8 years old. Click here to book.
January 14: Boomerang Park, Raymond Terrace. Time: 10am-11.30am. Cost: Free but bookings required.
This free interactive workshop delves into the secret lives of insects and includes a field trip to find them in their own environment. Best suited to ages 4 and above. Must be accompanied by an adult. Phone the Visitor Information Centre on 1800 808 900 to reserve your place.
January 14-15: Anna Bay Public School. Time: 10am-4pm. Cost: $8 per person aged 8 and over or $30 per family of four.
Rainbow Bricks is back for the 13th annual BrickFest at the Bay. This LEGO fan event is one of the longest-running in Australia. The family friendly LEGO event brings local creators together to showcase their unique creations, collections of LEGO, and other fantastic items you can't find anywhere else. All money raised through the event will be donated to the Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary.
January 14 and 25: 5 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay. Time: 4pm-8pm.
Fingal Twilight Markets offers a great selection of artisan, handmade products. It's a great place to enjoy a wide variety of goods, produced and distributed by locals. 80+ handmade and locally design stalls, delicious hot food, coffee, drinks and sweet treats, live music, pet friendly, huge kids playground and fun for the whole family.
January 17, 18, 23 and 24: Mallabula, Salt Ash, Anna Bay and Seaham. Time: 11am-1pm. Cost: Free
Music, art, food, fun and good vibes event for youth. There will be a street art workshop, learn how to scratch with DJ Mathematics, take the mic and freestyle and enjoy some free food. Events will be held at Mallabula Skate Park on January 17 and the Salt Ash pump track on January 18. There will also be a Snak 'N Rap in Anna Bay on January 23 and Seaham on January 24.
January 18: Peace Parade, Tanilba Avenue end, Tanilba Bay. Time: 1.30pm-3pm. Cost: Free but bookings required.
Join a guided tour along the foreshore that includes paperbark trees, swamp mahoganies and wetland grasses, we may even spot some wallowing stingrays and soldier crabs. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Please wear closed in shoes. A free event by numbers are limited. Phone the Visitor Information Centre on 1800 808 900 to book.
January 21 and February 18: Henderson Park, Lemon Tree Passage.
January 21: Amenities block, south end of Boat Harbour Beach, Kingsley Drive, Boat Harbour. Time: 2.30pm-4.30pm. Cost: Free but bookings required.
As the ocean retreats, discover the creatures that inhabit rocky shores in our area. Our local experts will help you find and identify these fascinating plants and animals and explain how we can minimise our impacts on these fragile beings. Suitable for children 10yrs + and must be accompanied by an adult. A free event with limited numbers. Bookings essential call 1800 808 900 to reserve your spot.
