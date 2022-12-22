Markets, Christmas and New Year's Eve: Your guide to events around Port Stephens

December 23: Robinson Reserve, Anna Bay. Time: 4pm-8pm.
Get your last minute Christmas shopping in at Fridays at Birubi featuring market stalls, delicious food and live music. Santa will even be making an appearance from 5.30pm-7.30pm.
December 24: Various locations. Time: 11am-3pm.
Port Stephens Water Police will escort Santa by boat around the Port on Christmas Eve to spread cheer, hand out lollies and put boating safety in the minds of the public. Times are approximate and subject to water conditions on the day:
December 24: Anna Bay, Boat Harbour and One Mile. Time: From 3pm.
Anna Bay rural Fire Brigade will be escorting Santa around the area to spread Christmas cheer and hand out lollies. See the Anna Bay Rural Fire Brigade Facebook page for the route Santa will be taking and timings.
December 26: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: From 2.30pm
Shoal Bay Country Club is throwing the Bay's biggest Boxing Day bash with a huge line-up of live music from 2:30pm and DJs till late.
Pack a picnic blanket and snacks and enjoy the views from anywhere along the Nelson Bay foreshore on Saturday, December 31. There will be kid's entertainment and live music from midday. Fireworks will kick off from 9pm.
This event will be held within an alcohol free zone, with alcoholic drinks and glass prohibited. Road closures on New Years Eve between 8pm and 9.45pm): Victoria Parade, Government Road, Yacaaba Street and Shoal Bay Road (between Magnus Street and Victoria Parade only).
January 6, 9, 11, 14, 19: Nelson Bay, Medowie, Raymond Terrace, Hinton. Time: 9.30am-11.30am. Cost: Free
Port Stephens Council's Kids Activation zones focus on younger children and families. Activities include kids entertainment. Find a zone in Apex Park, Nelson Bay on January 6 and 14; Lions Park, Medowie on January 9; Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace on January 11; Stuart Park, Hinton on January 19. Read more about the Kids Zones here.
January 6 and February 3: Longworth Park, Karuah. Time: 4pm-8pm. Cost: Free
Celebrate summer with community connection, food and music. A Port Stephens council It's on! event.
January 7 and February 4: Fern Bay Reserve, Fern Bay. Time: 4pm-8pm. Cost: Free
Celebrate summer with community connection, food and music. A Port Stephens council It's on! event.
January 8: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-1pm.
Held the second and fourth Sunday of the month. An outdoor market with a variety of stalls.
January 14: Boomerang Park, Raymond Terrace. Time: 10am-11.30am. Cost: Free but bookings required.
This free interactive workshop delves into the secret lives of insects and includes a field trip to find them in their own environment. Best suited to ages 4 and above. Must be accompanied by an adult. Phone the Visitor Information Centre on 1800 808 900 to reserve your place.
January 14 and 25: 5 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay. Time: 4pm-8pm.
Fingal Twilight Markets offers a great selection of artisan, handmade products. It's a great place to enjoy a wide variety of goods, produced and distributed by locals. 80+ handmade and locally design stalls, delicious hot food, coffee, drinks and sweet treats, live music, pet friendly, huge kids playground and fun for the whole family.
January 17, 18, 23 and 24: Mallabula, Salt Ash, Anna Bay and Seaham. Time: 11am-1pm. Cost: Free
Music, art, food, fun and good vibes event for youth. There will be a street art workshop, learn how to scratch with DJ Mathematics, take the mic and freestyle and enjoy some free food. Events will be held at Mallabula Skate Park on January 17 and the Salt Ash pump track on January 18. There will also be a Snak 'N Rap in Anna Bay on January 23 and Seaham on January 24.
January 18: Peace Parade, Tanilba Avenue end, Tanilba Bay. Time: 1.30pm-3pm. Cost: Free but bookings required.
Join a guided tour along the foreshore that includes paperbark trees, swamp mahoganies and wetland grasses, we may even spot some wallowing stingrays and soldier crabs. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Please wear closed in shoes. A free event by numbers are limited. Phone the Visitor Information Centre on 1800 808 900 to book.
January 21 and February 18: Henderson Park, Lemon Tree Passage.
Celebrate summer with community connection, food and music. A Port Stephens council It's on! event.
January 21: Amenities block, south end of Boat Harbour Beach, Kingsley Drive, Boat Harbour. Time: 2.30pm-4.30pm. Cost: Free but bookings required.
As the ocean retreats, discover the creatures that inhabit rocky shores in our area. Our local experts will help you find and identify these fascinating plants and animals and explain how we can minimise our impacts on these fragile beings. Suitable for children 10yrs + and must be accompanied by an adult. A free event with limited numbers. Bookings essential call 1800 808 900 to reserve your spot.
