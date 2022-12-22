Port Stephens Examiner
Markets, Christmas and New Year's Eve: Your guide to events around Port Stephens

December 22 2022 - 12:00pm
Check out the final Fridays at Birubi market of the year on December 23. Head along 4pm-8pm to grab last minute Christmas gifts and see Santa.

Fridays at Birubi

December 23: Robinson Reserve, Anna Bay. Time: 4pm-8pm.

