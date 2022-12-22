Markets, Christmas and New Year's Eve: Your guide to events around Port Stephens

Music, art, food, fun and good vibes event for youth. There will be a street art workshop, learn how to scratch with DJ Mathematics, take the mic and freestyle and enjoy some free food. Events will be held at Mallabula Skate Park on January 17 and the Salt Ash pump track on January 18. There will also be a Snak 'N Rap in Anna Bay on January 23 and Seaham on January 24.

