Big man is back in town: Santa set to hit the water with Port Stephens marine police to spread cheer and summer boating safety message

By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated December 21 2022 - 11:21am, first published December 20 2022 - 3:00pm
Port Stephens Water Police will escort Santa by boat around the Port on Christmas Eve to spread cheer, hand out lollies and put boating safety in the minds of the public.

Don't let a fun outing to the beach or on the waterways turn into a tragedy is the message Port Stephens Water Police have for the community this summer.

