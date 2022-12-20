A total of $40,000 is now available to help Port Stephens students starting TAFE or university in 2023 as part of the Port Stephens Mayoral Academic Scholarships.
This is the 14th year local students can apply for a $2000 scholarship to help cover the cost of their studies thanks to the joint initiative by Port Stephens Council and local Port Stephens businesses.
Mayor Ryan Palmer said the program continues to grow and help local students on their way to further education.
"Every year, I'm increasingly impressed with the calibre of applications we receive for this program. I encourage students to apply for a scholarship and give yourself a head start in your academic career," he said.
The 2023 Mayoral Academic Scholarships are open from now until January 15, 2023. For more information and to apply visit pscouncil.info/mayoralacademicscholarships.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
