Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

$40,000 up for grabs as Port Stephens Mayoral Academic Scholarships open

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated December 27 2022 - 12:26pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 Port Stephens Mayoral Academic Scholarships are now open.

A total of $40,000 is now available to help Port Stephens students starting TAFE or university in 2023 as part of the Port Stephens Mayoral Academic Scholarships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.