Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Port Stephens Hunter Police District utilise 40 years of RBT to send out message, helping prevent fatalities this festive season

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
December 22 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Inspector and Duty Officer for Port Stephens Hunter Police District Dan Skelly is urging people to be responsible on the roads especially over the festive season. Picture by Alanna Tomazin

With less than a week until Christmas, Port Stephens Hunter Police District are out in force to help prevent fatalities this festive season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.