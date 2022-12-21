Don't let a fun outing to the beach or on the waterways turn into a tragedy is the message Port Stephens Water Police have for the community this summer.
With the population of Port Stephens set to explode with summer visitors from this week, and the amount of people heading to the beach or hitting the water in boats and other vessels quadrupling, police are urging the public to think about their safety and to act responsibly.
"One death on our waterways is one too many," Port Stephens Water Police sergeant Clint Brown said.
"If you're on a vessel, ensure you are carrying all the safety equipment required for that vessel. Know where it is stowed, ensure it is accessible and maintained in good working order.
"Be smart about your actions. Stop for a second and think 'is what I am doing safe?' If you have to think about the answer, it probably isn't safe, and you should cease that activity."
Sergeant Brown urged skippers to ensure that there were enough life jackets for everyone on board their vessel when heading out, that there was also an accessible fire extinguisher in good working order on board and to always tell someone where you are travelling and when you are expected back.
This was echoed by the Marine Rescue units in Nelson Bay and Lemon Tree Passage.
While they are prepared for the surge of boaters during the Christmas and New Year holiday period, Marine Rescue volunteers are urging the boating public to make safety their highest priority to ensure they didn't run into trouble.
"While it's been a busy start to the boating season, our volunteers are well prepared for an expected influx of boaters over what is traditionally the busiest week of the year on our waterways," Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage unit commander David Aselford said.
"Over the Christmas-New Year break it's more important than ever to make sure everyone on board is wearing a lifejacket and that you Log On with Marine Rescue NSW on VHF Channel 16 or the free Marine Rescue NSW app.
"This free service gives you the peace of mind of knowing our volunteers are watching out for your safe return and that if you don't Log Off as planned, they will start searching for you."
In other Port Stephens news
Marine Rescue Port Stephens unit commander Ben van der Wijngaart said it was concerning that many of the rescue missions launched since the start of the boating season could have been avoided if boaters had taken simple safety precautions.
"Of the rescue operations carried out across the state over the past year, 40.4 per cent have been due to engine failure, 10 per cent a flat battery and 9 per cent in response to boats out of fuel," he said.
"These can easily be prevented by checking your engine and battery are in good condition and that your fuel tank is full before heading out."
With summer often coming with strong sea breezes and notorious southerly busters, Mr van der Wijngaart said Marine Rescue crews were often called to help boaters who had misjudged weather and sea conditions.
"Check weather and sea conditions before heading out and regularly throughout the day as conditions can change quickly. You can get up-to-date forecasts from your local Marine Rescue base by calling on VHF Channel 16 at any time or on the Marine Rescue NSW app," he said.
Police will be active on the waterways from now until the end of summer conducting checks, talking with water users and administering alcohol and drug tests.
Port Stephens Water Police will escort Santa by boat around the Port on Christmas Eve to spread cheer, hand out lollies and put boating safety in the minds of the public.
Santa first joined the Nelson Bay-based water police on their boat last year. The visit was so popular that he is back again this year.
Water police will take Santa around the Port on Saturday, December 24. Times are approximate and subject to water conditions on the day.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.