Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our History

Through the lens: Arthur Renforth's photos chart changes to Port Stephens

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated December 27 2022 - 9:30am, first published December 26 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Arthur Renforth took thousands of photos of Port Stephens between the 1960s and 80s which serves to showcase the area's many changes over time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.