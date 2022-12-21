House of the Week: 52 Spinnaker Way, Corlette

Don't miss the chance to inspect this beautifully presented residence with a fabulous alfresco entertaining area and swimming pool.
This spacious family home has four bedrooms, including the master with ensuite and access to the covered alfresco zone, two living areas and a central kitchen and dining area leading to outdoor entertaining.
Features include stone benchtops, spa bath in the family bathroom, polished floorboards and crisp white palette throughout, reverse cycle air-conditioning, double garage with internal access, extra space for a boat or caravan and shade sail covering the high-fenced pool.
There's not a cent to spend - just move in and enjoy.
The location in highly sought-after Corlette is fantastic with a reserve next door and walking tracks and paths leading to the lapping waters of Port Stephens - beautiful Salamander Bay one way and dog-friendly Bagnalls Beach the other - and the Salamander Bay shopping and school district.
The owner has made the hard decision and given the very clear instruction to sell.
