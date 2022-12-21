Sea conditions prompt Stockton beach 4WD closure over Christmas

PARTS of Stockton beach's northern section will be closed to beachfront four-wheel driving during the summer break, NSW National Parks and Wildlife has confirmed.
Weather and sea conditions copped the blame for the temporary closures at Worimi Conservation Lands.
The state authority is monitoring the conditions and has temporary closed the area between Anna Bay's Gan Gan entry and the Williamtown access off Lavis Lane.
The closures will last until at least December 28, with narrow sections of the beach deemed impassable during high tides.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife area manager Rachel Reese said the temporary closures were needed to protect Worimi cultural sites and the frontal dune, as well as public safety.
"Visitor safety is our priority," she said.
"The narrow sections of beachfront that become impassable at high tides continue to be a watch-point for us.
"We'll be monitoring conditions and may extend or expand the beachfront driving closure if conditions become unsafe.
"Any temporary closure will be signposted. The beachfront temporary closures are most likely to impact 4WD visitors to Worimi Conservation Lands."
Worimi Conservation Lands board of management chair Jamie Tarrant said the temporary closures shouldn't impact other visitor access.
"Despite any temporary beachfront closures preventing 4WD access, there are usually options to still visit the park," Mr Tarrant said.
The Ganyamalbaa camping area and the recreational vehicle area should not be affected and are expected to remain open via the Lavis Lane and Fern Bay entries.
Anyone looking to stay there needs to book online.
Most tour activities will continue but visitors are urged to contact local operators to confirm.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
