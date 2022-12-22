Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Future

Contractors locked in for M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace, work to start early 2023

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated December 22 2022 - 3:30pm, first published 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway and Paterson MP Meryl Swanson under the Hexham Bridge on December 22, 2022 following the announcement that contractors have been appointed to construct the M1 Pacific Motorway Extension.

After two decades of talk and planning to bridge the "missing link" of highway between Sydney and Brisbane, construction of the M1 Pacific Motorway extension will finally begin in early 2023 after two contractors were appointed to carry out the work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.