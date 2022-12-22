After two decades of talk and planning to bridge the "missing link" of highway between Sydney and Brisbane, construction of the M1 Pacific Motorway extension will finally begin in early 2023 after two contractors were appointed to carry out the work.
Backed to the noise of holiday traffic passing over Hexham Bridge on Thursday, state and federal members of parliament announced who will build the 15 kilometres of dual carriageway between Raymond Terrace and Black Hill.
John Holland/Gamuda Joint Venture will build the 10 kilometre southern section of highway that extends from Black Hill to Tomago while Seymour Whyte Constructions will build the 5 kilometre northern section that bypasses Heatherbrae.
"The M1 extension to Raymond Terrace will transform travel in this region by freeing up 25,000 vehicles away from key congestion areas, saving motorists around nine minutes off their trip," NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway said.
"This is an exciting time for the Hunter and NSW as this project, together with the Coffs Harbour bypass, will provide the remaining major upgrades to complete a free-flowing route between Sydney and Brisbane with no traffic lights, making getting from A to B easier for motorists."
The Australian and NSW governments are jointly funding the $2.1 billion M1 Pacific Motorway Extension to Raymond Terrace and Hexham Straight projects.
The federal government has contributed 80 per cent of the funds, $1.68 billion, and the state government 20 per cent, $420 million.
Transport for NSW also announced on Thursday the contractor awarded the tender for the Hexham Straight project.
Georgiou Group Pty Ltd, Daracon Contractors Pty Ltd and SMEC Australia Pty Ltd will "collaborate closely" to deliver project.
The Hunter's second largest infrastructure project, it will upgrade 6 kilometres of the Pacific Highway (Maitland Road) between the Newcastle Inner City Bypass and Hexham Bridge.
Transport for NSW regional director north Anna Zycki said the Hexham Straight project will improve safety and traffic flow for the 50,000 motorists and heavy vehicles who use it every day.
Work is expected start mid-2023, with the project expected to be open to traffic in 2026.
The M1 Motorway extension will remove up to 25,000 vehicles a day from key congestion and merge points along the highway between Raymond Terrace and Black Hill (near Maitland) such as Heatherbrae, Tomago and Hexham.
The project includes the construction of 15km of dual carriageway.
Once complete, it will provide motorway access from the existing road network from four new interchanges at Black Hill, Tarro, Tomago and Raymond Terrace.
The project also includes the construction of a 2.6 kilometre viaduct over the Hunter River and floodplain, the Main North Rail Line and the New England Highway.
It will also provide new bridge crossings over waterways at Tarro and Raymond Terrace, and an overpass for Masonite Road at Heatherbrae.
The extension is expected to be open to traffic in mid-2028.
"The M1 at Hexham is the last bottle neck on the Pacific Highway between Sydney and Brisbane," the federal member for Paterson, Meryl Swanson, said.
"This critical work will ensure thousands of vehicles keep moving, not only North/South but also locals travelling back and forth from Maitland and Newcastle
"I'm glad this project will streamline the flow of traffic for both daily and seasonal motorists.
"This has been a key priority for me since my election in 2016. I'm delighted that both federal and state governments are working with me to complete the job so locals across the Hunter can see an end to the chaos and daily delays."
