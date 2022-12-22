The phone scam dubbed the 'Hi Mum' scam that successfully fleeced Australians of a reported $2.6 million earlier this year appears to have returned with Scamwatch.gov.au warning people to be aware of the 'nasty new twist' included in the message.

More than 1,150 Australians fell victim to the so-called "Hi Mum" scam in the first seven months of this year.



Known as "Hi Mum" or "family impersonation" scams, victims are contacted - most often through WhatsApp - by a scammer posing as a family member or friend.



Previously, the scammer would claim to be a son, daughter or relative and that they had lost or damaged their phone and are making contact from a new number. Then, once they have developed a rapport with their target, the scammer would ask for personal information such as photos for their social media profile or money to help urgently pay a bill, contractor or replace the phone.



This time around, the messages appear to include an imminent threat to the personal safety of the loved one. Some messages have claimed that they are embroiled in a drug debt and need the money to avoid harm.

Some messages will simply say "it's me," while in other cases the scammers appear to have contact information and use the name of the person they are impersonating.



The ACCC is urging people who receive suspicious messages from a number they don't recognise, to independently verify the contact by phoning the person's original number to see if it's still in use.

