Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Shine the Light: Child Sexual Abuse in the Hunter/Comment

Scamwatch: December 29

Updated January 6 2023 - 11:28am, first published December 23 2022 - 7:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Every year, thousands of Australians are targeted by scams, whether it be online, via phone, mail or even in person. Australian Community Media has compiled a list of current scams identified by sites such as scamwatch.gov.au, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), which are dedicated to informing people about fraudulent and dishonest activities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Comment
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.