Port Stephens Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Heatherbrae police pursuit ends with Clarence Town arrest and charges against girl, 15

December 23 2022 - 4:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GENERIC, NSW police, police badge, logo, New South Wales police, symbol

A 15-year-old was due to face a children's court on Friday after allegedly leading Port Stephens police on a pursuit through the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.