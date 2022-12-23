A 15-year-old was due to face a children's court on Friday after allegedly leading Port Stephens police on a pursuit through the area.
Traffic and Highway Patrol officers were on the Pacific Highway at Heatherbrae about 3.45pm on Thursday when they signalled for a driver to stop to undertake a random breath test.
Police said the driver failed to stop, sparking a pursuit terminated for road safety reasons.
A short time later police detected the same vehicle in East Seaham, following it to Clarence Town.
Road spikes were deployed before the vehicle was brought to a halt on Limeburners Creek Road.
The alleged driver, a 15-year-old girl, was arrested at the scene along with four teenage passengers who were later released.
