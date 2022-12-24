Port Stephens Examiner
Salt Ash car crash: driver cut out of vehicle on Nelson Bay Road after van hit power pole and flipped

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated December 24 2022 - 2:04pm, first published 2:01pm
The driver of a van which crashed into a power pole before flipping on its side has been taken to hospital. Picture: Port Stephens SES

A DRIVER had to be cut out of his vehicle this morning after his van veered off the road, hit a power pole and flipped at Salt Ash.

